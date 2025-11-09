Pastrnak scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

It was his 399th of his career. Pastrnak deked Simon Benoit at the right dot to get in on Anthony Stolarz alone. He jammed a shot under the netminder's left pad to put the Bruins up 4-2, so it was his 65th career regular-season game winner. Pasta has eight goals and 11 assists in 17 games played so far this season. And aside from being one goal from 400, he's three behind Rick Middleton (402) for fifth place in franchise history.