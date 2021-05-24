Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Pastrnak opened the scoring with his tally at 2:28 of the second period. The winger also had the secondary helper on the first of Patrice Bergeron's tallies in the contest. Pastrnak is up to six points through five postseason games, and he was only held off the scoresheet in Game 3. The Czech native has added 29 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating.