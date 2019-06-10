Bruins' David Pastrnak: One of each Sunday
Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.
Pastrnak is up to nine tallies and 19 points in 23 playoff games after he and Brad Marchand set up each other's goals Sunday. In six contests in the Stanley Cup Finals, he has two goals and two assists.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back in goal column•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Special teams dynamo•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Leads way again•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Plays key role in Game 4 win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could work with new linemates•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Snaps four-game goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...