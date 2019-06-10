Bruins' David Pastrnak: One of each Sunday

Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Pastrnak is up to nine tallies and 19 points in 23 playoff games after he and Brad Marchand set up each other's goals Sunday. In six contests in the Stanley Cup Finals, he has two goals and two assists.

