Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Pastrnak opened the scoring 5:58 into the first period, burying a feed from Tyler Bertuzzi on a power play to give the Bruins an early lead. Pastrnak finished the regular season on a 10-game point streak, tallying 12 goals and six assists over that span. The 26-year-old winger posted 61 goals, second only to Connor McDavid, and 113 points over 82 games. He'll be counted on to continue powering Boston's offense as they look to make a deep playoff run.