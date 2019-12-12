Bruins' David Pastrnak: Opens scoring in loss

Pastrnak scored his league-leading 26th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday.

The Czech sniper buried his 26th of the season on Braden Holtby, beating the Capitals netminder with a shot short side, with Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand picking up the assists. Pastrnak has also been solid defensively, posting a game-high three takeaways versus the Capitals.