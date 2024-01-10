Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Pastrnak has three goals and four assists during his active four-game point streak. This was his second straight game with a power-play point. The tally got him up to 25 goals on the season, and he's added 32 assists, 198 shots on net, 24 power-play points, 35 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 40 appearances in a top-line role.
