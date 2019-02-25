Bruins' David Pastrnak: Out at least two more weeks

Pastrnak will have a cast on his left thumb for two more weeks,after which the winger will be fitted for a splint.

Per GM Don Sweeney, team doctors feel good about where Pastrnak is in his recovery and it will simply be a matter of comfort with regard to when the Bruins' top goal scorer returns to game action. In order to help weather the 22-year-old's absence, the team added forward depth in advance of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson in separate deals.