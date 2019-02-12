Bruins' David Pastrnak: Out at least two weeks
Pastrnak sustained a left thumb injury on his way to a sponsorship dinner Sunday, and the star winger will be out at least two weeks.
Pastrnak reportedly has undergone a corrective procedure for the injured left thumb, and there's hope that he can return this season.
