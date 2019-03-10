Bruins' David Pastrnak: Out through road trip
Pastrnak (thumb) won't be joining the Bruins on their road trip, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
This news officially rules Pastrnak out Sunday in Pittsburgh, Tuesday in Columbus and Thursday in Winnipeg. His earliest chance to return is Saturday against the Blue Jackets, but there's no guarantee the talented young winger will be ready by then.
