Pastrnak scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders in Game 5. He finished with five shots and two hits.
Pastrnak was money from the left faceoff circle, burying a pair of one-timers for his sixth and seventh goals of the postseason. His first opened the scoring just 1:25 into the game, and his second drew the Bruins to within 5-3 less than four minutes into the third period. He also assisted on a Brad Marchand goal in the middle frame. The 25-year-old Pastrnak has been tremendous throughout the playoffs, racking up a team-leading 14 points in 10 games, a total topped only by Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, who has 17.
