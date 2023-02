Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Pastrnak and David Krejci helped out on each other's goals in the contest. Through seven outings in February, Pastrnak has four goals, four assists and 32 shots. The 26-year-old winger is second in the NHL with 42 tallies this season, and he's added 37 helpers, 275 shots, 62 hits and a plus-27 rating through 57 appearances. He's on track for the first 100-point campaign of his career.