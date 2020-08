Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist Sunday in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the second period when he hammered a one-timer from the left faceoff dot. He later set up Brad Marchand's game-winner early in the third period for his second straight two-point outing since returning from injury. Pastrnak and linemates Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are rolling after a slow start to the postseason.