Pastrnak registered three assists and was plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Pastrnak figured in on three of Boston's final four goals, setting up a pair of Brad Marchand tallies and one by Patrice Bergeron. That unit alone combined for 10 points and eight shots on goal on the afternoon. Pastrnak has piled up six points and a plus-6 rating over his last three outings heading into next week's three-game road trip to Buffalo.