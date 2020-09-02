According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Pastrnak was playing through a lower-body injury during the playoffs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Pastrnak's injury forced him to miss three games during the Bruins' first-round matchup with the Hurricanes, but it didn't seem to have much impact on his play upon his return, as the 24-year-old winger went on to rack up two goals and eight points in Boston's final six postseason contests. At this point there's no reason to believe Pasta won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp.