Bruins' David Pastrnak: Playmaking maestro picks six apples
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak put up six assists in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
According to Joe McDonald of NHL.com, Pastrnak became the third player in franchise history to record six assists in a game, following Bobby Orr (Jan. 1, 1973) and Ken Hodge (Feb. 9, 1971). He is also the first Bruins player to put up six points in a regular-season game since Ray Bourque did it on Feb. 18, 1990 (one goal, five assists). Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games and 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).
