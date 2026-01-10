default-cbs-image
Pastrnak put up six assists in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

According to Joe McDonald of NHL.com, Pastrnak became the third player in franchise history to record six assists in a game, following Bobby Orr (Jan. 1, 1973) and Ken Hodge (Feb. 9, 1971). He is also the first Bruins player to put up six points in a regular-season game since Ray Bourque did it on Feb. 18, 1990 (one goal, five assists). Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games and 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

