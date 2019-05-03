Bruins' David Pastrnak: Plays key role in Game 4 win

Pastrnak scored at even strength and tallied a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win in Columbus.

It took less than five minutes for Boston to open the scoring in this one, as Pastrnak tickled twine just 3:33 into the first period of Thursday's road contest. He would find the scoresheet again in the game's final period, tallying the primary helper on Patrice Bergeron's second goal of the night, coming on a power play. The pair of points move Pastrnak to nine points through 11 playoff games.