Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point-per-game pace through 76
Pastrnak contributed a power-play goal, an assist and four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Pastrnak stretched his goal streak to four games, and he now has 76 points in as many games this season. He's just two goals shy of tying last season's total and has long set a new career best in assists while skating on one of the league's most dangerous lines alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. The trio has been clicking on full cylinders since Bergeron returned from a foot injury three games ago, as evidenced by their combined seven points in this one, with a goal for each.
