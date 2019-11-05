Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak at 12 games

Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

He took a back seat to linemate Brad Marchand's two-goal, five-point explosion in this one, but Pastrnak still did more than just come along for the ride -- his second-period snipe was the one that chased Matt Murray from the game. The 23-year-old has found the scoresheet in 12 straight games, piling up 14 goals and 29 points during that remarkable stretch.