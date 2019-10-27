Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak at eight games
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blues.
The streak is now at eight games and 18 points, including 11 goals. Pasta leads the league in goals and sits fourth in scoring overall (18 points). He's a beast.
