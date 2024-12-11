Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Jets.

He buried a one-timer from the faceoff dot into the top corner midway through the second period, but it was just about the only bright spot for the Bruins on the night. Pastrnak has a five-game point streak going, and over the last 16 contests he's collected four goals and 17 points. The 28-year-old winger's power-play tally was his first since Oct. 26 however, ending an uncharacteristic 20-game drought.