Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak at six games

Pastrnak notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

He had a hand setting up Patrice Bergeron for the first two tallies of the evening, as the Bruins' lethal top line dominated once again. Pastrnak has now picked up points in six straight games, and on the year he has 28 goals and 56 points through 39 contests.