Bruins' David Pastrnak: Point streak reaches 10 games
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pastrnak provided a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Winnipeg.
Pastrnak's helper was contributed during a Boston power play. He has 21 goals and 43 points in 31 games this season. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to 10 contests.
