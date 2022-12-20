Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots, helping the Bruins to a 7-3 win over Florida on Monday.

Pastrnak extended Boston's lead to 4-0 off a rebound on the power play with 18:22 left to play in the second period. This goal extended his point streak to nine games, putting up 11 points during this span. An unrestricted free agent after this season, Pastrnak has been sensational to start the 2022-23 campaign scoring 21 goals and 43 points in 31 games.