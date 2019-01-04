Bruins' David Pastrnak: Points in three straight

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over Calgary.

The goal and assist move him up to 25 goals and 52 points in 41 contests this season. Coming off a stellar 80-point campaign in 2017-18, Pastrnak is on pace to easily surpass that number and quite possibly could hit triple digits. The Czech-born forward is one of the game's brightest young stars and leads the NHL with 12 power-play markers.