Pastrnak (hip) indicated Friday that he's ready to return to the Bruins' lineup, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

That's a notion echoed by coach Bruce Cassidy, who said that Pastrnak has a "good chance" to gain final clearance to play in advance of Saturday's game against the Capitals, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. In his anticipated return to the lineup, Pastrnak is slated to skate on the Bruins' top line along with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Additionally, it's safe to assume that the hard-shooting winger is also in line to see top unit power-play duty for the team.