Pastrnak produced a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

It's the third multi-point performance in the last four games and eighth in the last 16 for Pastrnak, who has amassed 10 goals and 22 points over the latter stretch. After putting together career highs with 61 goals and 113 points last season, the 27-year-old superstar is doing a little more distributing in 2023-24 with 23 goals and 53 points through 37 contests.