Bruins' David Pastrnak: Posts second straight multi-point game

Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist while adding a plus-1 rating, two PIM and three shots on goal in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Sunday.

It was quite a weekend for Pastrnak, who also had a hat trick and four points on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Thanks in large part to the weekend, Pastrnak leads the league with 16 goals and also has 23 points. He needs to get more shots to the net to continue this production, as he likely won't be able to keep up his 22.9 shooting percentage, but Pastrnak is still well on his way to another 30-goal campaign.