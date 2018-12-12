Bruins' David Pastrnak: Posts three-point night
Pastrnak registered a goal and three points in a 4-3 victory against the Coyotes on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old has been stellar lately with four goals and 12 points in the last eight games. He's also posted six PIM during that stretch. Of course, averaging more than a point per game is nothing new for Pastrnak, as he has 21 goals and 38 points in 31 games this season. While he could see a dip in his 17.4 shooting percentage, he's on pace for career highs in both scoring categories.
