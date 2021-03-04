Pastrnak scored his 10th goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Neither team got on the board until the third period, when Pastrnak beat Vitek Vanecek 79 seconds into the frame, but it was the only offense the Bruins could muster on the night. The 24-year-old sniper has a modest three-game point streak going, and on the season he has a stellar 19 points through only 13 contests.