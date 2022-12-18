Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period with his 20th goal of the season, then Taylor Hall banged home the rebound on a Pastrnak shot in the third for what proved to be the game-winner. The performance extended Pastrnak's point streak to eight games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old has six goals and 10 points. This is now the seventh straight season in which he's reached the 20-goal plateau -- including the shortened pandemic campaign, in which he potted 20 goals in only 48 games..