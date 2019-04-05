Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots 38th marker
Pastrnak scored on one of his five shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Wild.
Pastrnak provided an insurance marker, making it 2-0 with 2:45 to play in the final frame. If he suits up for Saturday's season finale against the Lightning, Pastrnak would need one point to match last season's career high of 80. He's already set a personal best in the goal column with 38.
