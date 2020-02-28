Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots 46th goal
Pastrnak recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
Pastrnak's league-leading 46th goal of the season gave his team a 4-2 lead in the third period and turned into the game-winner when Dallas got one back. He has four multi-point games in his last five and is as automatic as they come when setting your lineup.
