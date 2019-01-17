Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots another power-play goal

Pastrnak added to his league-leading 13 power-play goals during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Pastrnak is also tied for first in the league with Nikita Kucherov for total power-play points at 27. The 22-year-old is one of the many players this season projected to have a career-best season, currently on pace for 96 points. As of now, Pastrnak has 55 points in 47 games to lead the Bruins.