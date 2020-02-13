Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots fourth hat trick of season

Pastrnak scored three goals, including one on the power play, in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday.

The Bruins' forward took the NHL goal-scoring lead with his three-goal effort Wednesday, now with 41 goals in 2019-20. His performance against the Canadiens brought Pastrnak up to 81 points for the year, typing his personal best from a year ago. Boston hosts the Red Wings on Saturday, and Detroit has limited the gifted sniper to just one assist in two previous matchups.