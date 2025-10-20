Pastrnak scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Pastrnak continues his impressive start to the season and notched his first multi-goal outing of the campaign, as well as his first multi-point performance since Opening Night. The star winger is up to four goals and eight points in his first seven contests, though that's not surprising for a player who has eclipsed the 100-point plateau in each of the last three seasons.