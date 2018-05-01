Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pouring in points this postseason
Despite a loss in Monday's Game 2 against the Lightning, Pastrnak notched an assist and four penalty minutes over 19:16 of ice time.
Pastrnak didn't match his four-assist explosion from Game 1 against the Lightning, but he did notch at least an assist in his third straight game and owns 18 points through nine playoff contests. He and the Bruins return to TD Garden for Game 3, where he's racked up five goals and six assists through four games this postseason.
