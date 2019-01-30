Bruins' David Pastrnak: Power-play machine

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added two assists as well Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg.

Pastrnak's 28th goal of the season gives him the most power-play goals in the league with 14. He also recorded a team-high six shots on goal. The 22-year-old continues to trend towards posting yet another career year and is up to 59 points, putting him on pace to easily surpass the 80 points he put up a season ago.