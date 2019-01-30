Bruins' David Pastrnak: Power-play machine
Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added two assists as well Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
Pastrnak's 28th goal of the season gives him the most power-play goals in the league with 14. He also recorded a team-high six shots on goal. The 22-year-old continues to trend towards posting yet another career year and is up to 59 points, putting him on pace to easily surpass the 80 points he put up a season ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...