Pastrnak scored three goals, one on the power play and one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Penguins.

The 26-year-old potted Boston's final three goals on the afternoon, blasting home a one-timer from the slot with just under two and a half minutes left in the third period to secure the win as well as his 14th career hat trick. Pastrnak reached the 100-point mark on the season with his first tally, the first time in his career he's been in triple digits, and he's found the back of the net seven times during his current four-game goal streak. If he can score four more times during the Bruins' final six games, he'll become the only player in franchise history not named Phil Esposito with 60 goals in a single campaign.