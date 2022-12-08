Pastrnak scored a second-period goal during a 4-0 win over the host Avalanche on Wednesday.

Pastrnak, who has been held pointless in four of 25 games this season, opened the scoring Wednesday, converting on his ninth goal in eight games. The 26-year-old right winger leads the Bruins with 36 points, including 18 tallies. Pastrnak, who paces the Bruins with 123 shots on goal, generated just two against the Avalanche, marking the third time this season he was limited to two or fewer shots on goal.