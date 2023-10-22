Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Pastrnak opened the scoring in the first period and then set up both of Brad Marchand's tallies over the last two frames. The 27-year-old Pastrnak has scored in each game this year, racking up five goals and three helpers over four contests. He's added 19 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-6 rating, cementing his status as the Bruins' most goal-dangerous forward.