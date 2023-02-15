Pastrnak supplied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory against Florida on Tuesday.

Pastrnak's marker was the overtime winner, coming at 3:44 of that frame. He has 39 goals and 74 points in 53 games this season. Pastrnak's well on his way to surpassing his career high of 48 goals, which was set in 2019-20.

