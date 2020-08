Pastrnak (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Pastrnak sustained an injury late in Game 1 on Wednesday and was unable to play Thursday. The winger's injury isn't expected to be long-term, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Expect an update on Pastrnak's availability prior to Game 3 -- if he can't go, Karson Kuhlman would likely remain in a top-six role.