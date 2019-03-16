Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ramping up activity

Pastrnak (thumb) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, performing stickhandling and shooting drills, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Pastrnak is not likely to play in the evening's home game against the Blue Jackets since he hasn't practiced in a month, but it's clear that Boston's first-round (25th overall) pick from the 2014 draft is making real strides in his recovery. Pasta remains on injured reserve for the time being.