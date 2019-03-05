Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ramping up rehab efforts

Pastrnak (thumb) was able to skate with a stick Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Pastrnak is trending toward a mid-March return, so fantasy owners should keep close tabs on the prolific winger as he rounds out his recovery. Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes will mark the 10th consecutive contest that Pasta has missed, with the B's managing to win eight of those games without him.

