Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ramping up rehab efforts
Pastrnak (thumb) was able to skate with a stick Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Pastrnak is trending toward a mid-March return, so fantasy owners should keep close tabs on the prolific winger as he rounds out his recovery. Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes will mark the 10th consecutive contest that Pasta has missed, with the B's managing to win eight of those games without him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...