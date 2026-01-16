Pastrnak scored a power-play empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Pastrnak has seven goals and 19 points over his last 12 outings, including six power-play points. The 29-year-old put a bow on this win for the Bruins and secured a 20-goal season in the process, a mark he's reached in every year since 2016-17. He's now at 57 points (21 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 51 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 43 appearances.