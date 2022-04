Pastrnak had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.

Pastrnak's pair of power-play points came 2:05 apart early in the third as the Bruins doubled their lead from 2-0 to 4-0. The goal was his 40th of the season -- the second time he's reached that mark -- and Pasta's up to 77 points with one game to go.