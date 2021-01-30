As expected, Pastrnak (hip) will make his season debut Saturday against the Capitals, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Pastrnak missed the first seven games of the campaign while recovering from offseason hip surgery, but he's been practicing with the Bruins for over a week, and he appears set to handle a full workload while skating on Boston's top line and first power-play unit Saturday. The 24-year-old winger is coming off a monstrous 2019-20 campaign in which he racked up 48 goals and 47 assists in just 70 contests.