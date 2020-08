Pastrnak (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Hurricanes, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Pastrnak's return couldn't come at a better time for the Bruins, as they'll have an opportunity to close out their series with a win Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger is expected to skate on Boston's top line and first power-play unit during Game 5.