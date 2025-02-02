Pastrnak scored three goals and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

His first goal of the afternoon put Boston in the lead for good late in the first period, and Pastrnak added two more tallies in the third to squash any thoughts of a comeback for New York. The hat trick was his first of the season and the 18th of his career, and the 28-year-old winger has found a groove over the last month after a sluggish start to the campaign by his standards. Over the last 14 games, including a current 10-game point streak, Pastrnak has four multi-goal performances and has racked up 14 goals and 27 points.