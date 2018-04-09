Bruins' David Pastrnak: Records 35th goal
Pastrnak scored and tallied seven shots on net in a very disappointing 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
The Bruins had an awful night, as they failed to clinch the conference's top seed against a team with nothing to play for, but Pastrnak shined as usual. With the goal, Pastrnak reached a new career high with 35 goals and tallied his 80th point, which put him just two shy of averaging a point per game in 2017-18. He didn't register as many shots on goal this season, but his shooting percentage rose just 1.2 percent from 2016-17. Pastrnak is a candidate to score 35 goals again next season and is one of the best young goal scorers in the NHL.
