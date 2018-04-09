Bruins' David Pastrnak: Records 35th goal

Pastrnak scored and tallied seven shots on net in a very disappointing 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The Bruins had an awful night, as they failed to clinch the conference's top seed against a team with nothing to play for, but Pastrnak shined as usual. With the goal, Pastrnak reached a new career high with 35 goals and tallied his 80th point, which put him just two shy of averaging a point per game in 2017-18. He didn't register as many shots on goal this season, but his shooting percentage rose just 1.2 percent from 2016-17. Pastrnak is a candidate to score 35 goals again next season and is one of the best young goal scorers in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories